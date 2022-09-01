Iranian Military Source Describes US as Root Cause of Instability in Persian Gulf

Islam Times - An Iranian military source on Wednesday blasted the United States for fomenting crisis and insecurity in Persian Gulf, and stressed that Tehran will not be indifferent to the measures that cause problems in the region.

"The illegal presence of the US forces in the Persian Gulf has always caused insecurity and instability," an Iranian military official speaking on the condition of anonymity told Nour News, a media outlet close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)."The US military’s practice of sailing unmanned military vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman under the cover of research is endangering shipping in the bodies of water," the officila added.In a report on Tuesday evening, Nour News released details of the brief seizure and release of an unmanned surface vessel (USV) belonging to the US military by the naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Persian Gulf waters.The outlet said the IRGC Navy moved, in a timely action, to take control of the vessel, whose “navigational communications had been cut off”, by a support vessel and began to tow it.The measure, the report added, was meant to prevent a maritime accident and keeping the shipping lines secure.The vessel was later released upon a decision by the commander of the Iranian support ship when a US patrol ship arrived at the scene and was briefed over security risks, it noted.Referring to the timely action of the IRGC Navy, the Iranian military source stated that recently, "a large number of unmanned military vessels have been sent by the US Navy to the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman", which, in addition to threatening the security of shipping lines, has also led to some maritime accidents.“As in the past, we will not be indifferent to acts that cause insecurity in the region, and, to prevent any kind of instability, we will continue our legal obligations in the form of missions inherently to protect and secure shipping lines,” he continued.Tehran stresses the presence of the trans-regional forces has been a cause of tensions in the region, but says the country's forces are closely monitoring the entire region. Iranian military officials added that peace and security in the region can be achieved through cooperation among the regional states and in absence of foreigners.Back in July, Commander of the IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri declared Iran's full preparedness to fight off any plot of enemies against Tehran at its birth, stressing that the country's forces will teach a painful lesson to foes in case they launch any act of aggression against Iran.“If the enemy takes any foolish measure to foment sedition or carry out an act of aggression against the Islamic establishment, we will respond in a way that would teach them and their allies a painful lesson and will nip that plot in the bud,” Rear Admiral Tangsiri said on Monday.He added that the IRGC naval forces, which are deployed in the islands and along the operational routes of the elite force, maintain their combat readiness at the highest level in order to be able to carry out the most difficult missions at any time.The senior Iranian commander noted the neighboring countries in the region enjoy the capability to ensure security in the important Persian Gulf region, emphasizing, "There is no need at all for the presence of foreign countries who want to be here with the justification of providing security."Iran has repeatedly warned that any mistake by the US and Israel will be met with Tehran's crushing response.Iranian officials say Washington and Tel Aviv are well aware of Tehran’s capabilities and capacities, and caution that Tehran does not compromise or joke with its national security.