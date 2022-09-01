Tunisian President Voices Discontent over US Interference in Internal Affairs

Islam Times - Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday expressed his rejection of US interference in Tunisia's internal affairs when receiving a US official, according to a statement by the Tunisian presidency.

During his meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, Saied expressed his displeasure with recent statements by several US officials about the current situation in Tunisia, and reaffirmed Tunisia's firm position on sovereignty and the independence of its national decision-making, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.The president expressed his rejection of any "interference in its internal affairs", it added.Saied also called on authorities in the US to listen to their counterparts in order to learn the reality of Tunisia's current situation.Several top US officials, including US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have expressed their "concern" over the democracy in Tunisia, following a constitutional referendum held in the North African country on July 25.