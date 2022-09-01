0
Thursday 1 September 2022 - 00:32

Tunisian President Voices Discontent over US Interference in Internal Affairs

Story Code : 1012159
Tunisian President Voices Discontent over US Interference in Internal Affairs
During his meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, Saied expressed his displeasure with recent statements by several US officials about the current situation in Tunisia, and reaffirmed Tunisia's firm position on sovereignty and the independence of its national decision-making, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The president expressed his rejection of any "interference in its internal affairs", it added.

Saied also called on authorities in the US to listen to their counterparts in order to learn the reality of Tunisia's current situation.

Several top US officials, including US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have expressed their "concern" over the democracy in Tunisia, following a constitutional referendum held in the North African country on July 25.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Air Defense Repels Hostile Targets over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Repels Hostile Targets over Damascus
Iran Calls on EU to Quit Double-Standards on Terrorism, Stop Supporting MKO
Iran Calls on EU to Quit Double-Standards on Terrorism, Stop Supporting MKO
1 September 2022
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes
31 August 2022
China Calls on US to Stop Stealing Oil, Grain from Syria
China Calls on US to Stop Stealing Oil, Grain from Syria
31 August 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
31 August 2022
Google Employee Who Protested Contract with ‘Israel’ Quits
Google Employee Who Protested Contract with ‘Israel’ Quits
31 August 2022
Europeans Paying for Brussels
Europeans Paying for Brussels' 'Irrational, Absurd' Energy Policy While US Profits: Kremlin
30 August 2022
Biden To Ask for Approval For $1.1bn Arms Sale to Taiwan
Biden To Ask for Approval For $1.1bn Arms Sale to Taiwan
30 August 2022
Saudi Regime Jails Yet Another Woman for Social Media ‘Violations’
Saudi Regime Jails Yet Another Woman for Social Media ‘Violations’
30 August 2022
Iraqi Cleric Urges Supporters to Withdraw after Clashes
Iraqi Cleric Urges Supporters to Withdraw after Clashes
30 August 2022
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A 'Complete Failure'
29 August 2022
Japan, US Carry Out Live-Fire Drills Using Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
Japan, US Carry Out Live-Fire Drills Using Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
29 August 2022
Britain’s Financial Support for Ukraine To Run Out by New Year
Britain’s Financial Support for Ukraine To Run Out by New Year
29 August 2022