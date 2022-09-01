Syrian Air Defense Repels Hostile Targets over Damascus

Islam Times - The air defense of the Syrian army on Wednesday night confronted four Israeli rockets in the southern suburbs of Damascus and shot them down.

In recent years, the Israeli regime has repeatedly violated Syrian sovereignty by launching airstrikes on Damascus and various areas of the country; however, these aggressions have been repelled by the timely interception of the Syrian air defenseAccording to the official Syrian news agency SANA; Israeli missiles have been intercepted near the Damascus International Airport road and the Damascus-Dara'a highway around the city of al-Kiswahin the south of the Syrian capital.The UN peacekeeping force based in Lebanon has repeatedly reported that the Zionist regime violates UN resolutions on a daily basis and violates Lebanese airspace too.The Syrian Foreign Ministry recently issued a statement condemning the Zionist regime's attacks on Syria, saying that Damascus will use all legitimate means to respond to the Zionist regime's aggression.