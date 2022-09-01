0
Thursday 1 September 2022 - 00:41

Syrian Air Defense Repels Hostile Targets over Damascus

Story Code : 1012164
In recent years, the Israeli regime has repeatedly violated Syrian sovereignty by launching airstrikes on Damascus and various areas of the country; however, these aggressions have been repelled by the timely interception of the Syrian air defense

According to the official Syrian news agency SANA; Israeli missiles have been intercepted near the Damascus International Airport road and the Damascus-Dara'a highway around the city of al-Kiswahin the south of the Syrian capital.

The UN peacekeeping force based in Lebanon has repeatedly reported that the Zionist regime violates UN resolutions on a daily basis and violates Lebanese airspace too.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry recently issued a statement condemning the Zionist regime's attacks on Syria, saying that Damascus will use all legitimate means to respond to the Zionist regime's aggression. 
