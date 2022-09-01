Bomb blast in Baghdad leaves 5 casualties on PMU

Islam Times - Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as al-Hashd al-Sha’abi, on Wednesday announced that five of its forces were killed and wounded in a bomb blast north of Baghdad.

The incident occurred when a bomb exploded in the path of PMU forces while launching an operation in the Tarmiyah region to cleanse the area from ISIL remnants.A PMU security officer was killed and four others were injured in the explosion.Issuing a statement, PMU underlined that it would continue to defend the land and sanctuaries of Iraq.In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting the ISIL terror outfit, which occupied about a third of Iraq, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from ISIL hands.The remaining ISIL elements are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Al Anbar provinces.