Thursday 1 September 2022 - 10:14

Ohio Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man in Bed

Donovan Lewis, 20, was being served an arrest warrant on charges of improperly handling a firearm, assault and domestic violence, Police Chief Elaine Bryant told reporters.

In the body cam footage, police officers can be seen knocking on an apartment door for 8-10 minutes before a man opened the door. Upon entering the apartment, officers found another man and detained them both.

The officers then released a police dog which trotted around into the kitchen and then barked at a bedroom door. Officer Ricky Anderson pushed open the bedroom and immediately fired a single shot into Lewis' abdomen.

Apparently, Lewis had a vaping device in his hand, and no weapons were found in the apartment, Bryant added.

Lewis was transported to a hospital after being treated on the scene and later pronounced dead.

“Donovan Lewis lost his life,” Bryant said in a press conference. “As a parent, I sympathize and grieve with his mother. As a community, I grieve with our community, but we’re going to allow this investigation to take place.”

“We are committed to full transparency … and we’re committed to holding officers accountable if there was any wrongdoing.”

"These incidents leave behind grieving family members, unanswered questions from the community and a further divide between the citizens and the police department," the Columbus chapter of the civil rights group the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said in a statement.

Black people dying at the hands of US police has ignited widespread protests against racism and demands for police reform.

The push for change gained momentum after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, until he died in May 2020.

Floyd's death sparked months of protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.
