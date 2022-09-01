0
Thursday 1 September 2022 - 10:16

Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island

Story Code : 1012215
It has not yet been confirmed that the unidentified drone belonged to China.

That followed incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday in which Taiwan fired warning shots and flares at civilian drones that approached its offshore islands, Boomberg reported.

Following the tensions over the proactive trip of Nancy Pelosi, US House speaker to Taiwan, China conducted military exercises near the island last month.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a speech Tuesday urged the military to craft a strong response to China’s pressure campaign without prompting further escalation.

“Drones are part of China’s gray-zone tactics and cognitive warfare against Taiwan,” claimed Kuo Yu-jen, director of the Institute for National Policy Research in Taipei.
