0
Thursday 1 September 2022 - 11:07

Two Palestinians Martyred By ‘Israeli’ Fire in Separate West Bank Raids

Story Code : 1012223
Two Palestinians Martyred By ‘Israeli’ Fire in Separate West Bank Raids
According to a report by the Palestinian Information Center, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the Umm Al Sharayet neighborhood in Al-Bireh on Thursday morning, promoting violent confrontations between the residents and the forces.

Similarly, the Zionist regime’s forces carried out an incursion into the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, provoking similar bitter confrontations.

The two young men, identified as Yazan Afana and Samer Khaled, were taken to hospitals but succumbed to the injuries they had sustained during the ‘Israeli’ raids, the report added.

The report also noted that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested former Palestinian detainee Jasser Abu Hamada.

In recent weeks, the Tel Aviv forces have ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have been martyred and many others have been arrested.

On Tuesday, more than two dozen Palestinians have been injured in the town of Rujeib, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, as confrontations broke out after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces raided a house looking for two people who were said to be inside.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Invades Syria, Kills People, Claims Self-Defense
US Invades Syria, Kills People, Claims Self-Defense
Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island
Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island
1 September 2022
Syrian Air Defense Repels Hostile Targets over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Repels Hostile Targets over Damascus
1 September 2022
Iran Calls on EU to Quit Double-Standards on Terrorism, Stop Supporting MKO
Iran Calls on EU to Quit Double-Standards on Terrorism, Stop Supporting MKO
1 September 2022
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes
31 August 2022
China Calls on US to Stop Stealing Oil, Grain from Syria
China Calls on US to Stop Stealing Oil, Grain from Syria
31 August 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
31 August 2022
Google Employee Who Protested Contract with ‘Israel’ Quits
Google Employee Who Protested Contract with ‘Israel’ Quits
31 August 2022
Europeans Paying for Brussels
Europeans Paying for Brussels' 'Irrational, Absurd' Energy Policy While US Profits: Kremlin
30 August 2022
Biden To Ask for Approval For $1.1bn Arms Sale to Taiwan
Biden To Ask for Approval For $1.1bn Arms Sale to Taiwan
30 August 2022
Saudi Regime Jails Yet Another Woman for Social Media ‘Violations’
Saudi Regime Jails Yet Another Woman for Social Media ‘Violations’
30 August 2022
Iraqi Cleric Urges Supporters to Withdraw after Clashes
Iraqi Cleric Urges Supporters to Withdraw after Clashes
30 August 2022
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A 'Complete Failure'
29 August 2022