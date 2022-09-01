0
Thursday 1 September 2022 - 20:43

IRGC Chief: Iran Ready to Respond to Threats at Any Level

Story Code : 1012302
IRGC Chief: Iran Ready to Respond to Threats at Any Level
Salami made the remarks addressing a ceremony held at the exhibition organized by Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics on the country's defense achievements in the capital city of Tehran.
 
The IRGC chief highlighted Iran's latest achievement in the field of drones, missiles, and defense systems.
 
The progress made in the field of defense is magnificent, authoritative, and deterrent, General Salami underlined, adding that such progress is in line with Iran's technological progress at the global level and the disempowerment of the enemy's moves in the field of defense.
 
Stating that Iran enjoys a variety of different products in the field of different defense products, Salami stressed that the country is ready to respond to threats at any level.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Invades Syria, Kills People, Claims Self-Defense
US Invades Syria, Kills People, Claims Self-Defense
Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island
Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island
1 September 2022
Syrian Air Defense Repels Hostile Targets over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Repels Hostile Targets over Damascus
1 September 2022
Iran Calls on EU to Quit Double-Standards on Terrorism, Stop Supporting MKO
Iran Calls on EU to Quit Double-Standards on Terrorism, Stop Supporting MKO
1 September 2022
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes
31 August 2022
China Calls on US to Stop Stealing Oil, Grain from Syria
China Calls on US to Stop Stealing Oil, Grain from Syria
31 August 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
31 August 2022
Google Employee Who Protested Contract with ‘Israel’ Quits
Google Employee Who Protested Contract with ‘Israel’ Quits
31 August 2022
Europeans Paying for Brussels
Europeans Paying for Brussels' 'Irrational, Absurd' Energy Policy While US Profits: Kremlin
30 August 2022
Biden To Ask for Approval For $1.1bn Arms Sale to Taiwan
Biden To Ask for Approval For $1.1bn Arms Sale to Taiwan
30 August 2022
Saudi Regime Jails Yet Another Woman for Social Media ‘Violations’
Saudi Regime Jails Yet Another Woman for Social Media ‘Violations’
30 August 2022
Iraqi Cleric Urges Supporters to Withdraw after Clashes
Iraqi Cleric Urges Supporters to Withdraw after Clashes
30 August 2022
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A 'Complete Failure'
29 August 2022