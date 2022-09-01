Hamas Chief: Palestinian Resistance Will Never Abandon Prisoners’ Cause

Islam Times - Head of Hamas Politburo stressed on Thursday that the Palestinian resistance will never abandon the prisoners’ cause, adding that it may engage in a new battle with the Israeli enemy in order defend their rights.

The Palestinian freedom fighters incarcerated in Israeli jails have decided to cancel an open-ended hunger strike that was scheduled to start tonight after the Israel Prison Services (IPS) has accepted their demands, today said the Higher National Emergency Committee of the Prisoners’ National Movement.

It said in a statement published by the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) that “after the Zionist enemy and its tools in the IPS have realized that the prisoners are ready to pay any price for their dignity and rights and that there is a people of resistance ready to pay any price to support their freedom fighters in the prisons of the Zionist occupation, therefore it decided to stop its unjust decisions and arbitrary measures against your imprisoned sons and to accept their demands.”

As a result, it added, “we decided to cancel the open hunger strike after the IPS retracted its decision of the periodic arbitrary relocation of life term prisoners.”

For his part, the Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawda, who suspended Wednesday his hunger strike after the Zionist enemy approved his release on October 2, 2022, told Al-Manar TV that the prisoners will will defeat the Israeli jailer.