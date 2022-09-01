0
Thursday 1 September 2022 - 20:50

NATO Deletes Post Congratulating Turkey on Battle Victory over Greece

Story Code : 1012305
NATO Deletes Post Congratulating Turkey on Battle Victory over Greece
On Wednesday, the Greek Foreign Ministry said that the permanent representative of Greece to NATO expressed a strong protest to the NATO Secretary General, emphasizing that such congratulations were “not only inappropriate but also unacceptable.”
 
The Greek military in NATO will make a similar representation at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), which includes the headquarters of the land command, according to the ministry.
 
Turkey is celebrating this year the 100th anniversary of the victory over the Greeks in the Battle of Dumlupinar, which marked the final victory of Ankara in the Turkish War of Independence. For Greece, the battle turned into a disaster in Asia Minor.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Invades Syria, Kills People, Claims Self-Defense
US Invades Syria, Kills People, Claims Self-Defense
Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island
Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island
1 September 2022
Syrian Air Defense Repels Hostile Targets over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Repels Hostile Targets over Damascus
1 September 2022
Iran Calls on EU to Quit Double-Standards on Terrorism, Stop Supporting MKO
Iran Calls on EU to Quit Double-Standards on Terrorism, Stop Supporting MKO
1 September 2022
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Safieddine: Lebanon and Iraq Targets of US Schemes
31 August 2022
China Calls on US to Stop Stealing Oil, Grain from Syria
China Calls on US to Stop Stealing Oil, Grain from Syria
31 August 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
Iraqi Resistance Group Urges Quick Formation of Government after Unrest
31 August 2022
Google Employee Who Protested Contract with ‘Israel’ Quits
Google Employee Who Protested Contract with ‘Israel’ Quits
31 August 2022
Europeans Paying for Brussels
Europeans Paying for Brussels' 'Irrational, Absurd' Energy Policy While US Profits: Kremlin
30 August 2022
Biden To Ask for Approval For $1.1bn Arms Sale to Taiwan
Biden To Ask for Approval For $1.1bn Arms Sale to Taiwan
30 August 2022
Saudi Regime Jails Yet Another Woman for Social Media ‘Violations’
Saudi Regime Jails Yet Another Woman for Social Media ‘Violations’
30 August 2022
Iraqi Cleric Urges Supporters to Withdraw after Clashes
Iraqi Cleric Urges Supporters to Withdraw after Clashes
30 August 2022
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A
Poll: 80% of Afghans Believe US War Was A 'Complete Failure'
29 August 2022