NATO Deletes Post Congratulating Turkey on Battle Victory over Greece

Islam Times - The NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM) has removed from its social media accounts a post congratulating Turkey on the day of victory over Greece in Asia Minor in 1922 after a stern demarche from Athens, Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Thursday.

The Greek military in NATO will make a similar representation at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), which includes the headquarters of the land command, according to the ministry.

Turkey is celebrating this year the 100th anniversary of the victory over the Greeks in the Battle of Dumlupinar, which marked the final victory of Ankara in the Turkish War of Independence. For Greece, the battle turned into a disaster in Asia Minor.

On Wednesday, the Greek Foreign Ministry said that the permanent representative of Greece to NATO expressed a strong protest to the NATO Secretary General, emphasizing that such congratulations were “not only inappropriate but also unacceptable.”