US Denies Visas To Russian Delegation Bound For UN Summit Of Interior Ministers: Envoy

Islam Times - The United States has not issued the requisite visas to the Russian delegation and has thus disrupted their participation at the UN Summit of Interior Ministers, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday.

The Russian ambassador also pointed out that issuance of visas for delegates at United Nations events is not a privilege, but an international legal obligation of the United States.

“Due to the actions of the American side, the participation in the summit by the Russian delegation from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, headed by Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, was disrupted. The representatives of the Russian Federation were not issued visas. This is yet another flagrant violation by the United States of its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement,” Nebenzya said.