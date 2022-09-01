Ukraine Shells IAEA Mission Meeting Place near Zaporizhzhia

Islam Times - The Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling the meeting place of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant since Thursday morning, Russian sources reported.

The agency’s mission on Thursday moved from the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia to Energodar. It will assess the physical damage caused to the nuclear power plant and determine the operability of the facility’s security and safety systems. Specialists will also have to assess the working conditions of the plant personnel and take urgent measures to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant.

Simutanioule with the arrival of UN nuclear experts, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday that Russian troops thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian saboteurs to land on the shore near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) from two self-propelled barges that departed from Nikopol, both barges were sunk.

"Since 08:00, the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling the meeting place of the IAEA mission near the village of Vasilyevka and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region said, TASS reported.