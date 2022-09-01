Imam Musa Sadr Case Still on Agenda: Iran FM

Islam Times - Iran's Foreign Minister says the case of Imam Musa Sadr is on the agenda of the Iranian and Lebanese foreign Ministries until it will come to a precise result.

In a post on his Instagram page, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on Thursday that Imam Musa Sadr was a herald of unity and identity for Muslims who promoted coexistence and mutual respect between followers of religions and political sects.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that Imam Musa Sadr's advocates were still expecting his return and that his leading endeavors against the Israeli regime and ignorance were a headline of the Islamic Ummah.

Imam Musa al-Sadr was born in the Holy Iranian City of Qom in the year 1928 to the Sadr family, which was known to be a family of theologians.

His father was Ayatollah Sadreddine Al Sadr, and Ayatollah Mohammad Baqir Al Sadr was his cousin.

At the invitation of the former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi on August 31, 1978, the founder of the Shia Supreme Assembly and Amal Movement in Lebanon, Imam Musa Sadr, traveled with two of his companions to Libya, but since then, there has been no information available about their fate.