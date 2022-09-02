US Inks Deal to Sell ‘Israel’ Four Refueling Planes ‘For Potential Iran Strike’

Islam Times - Aircraft manufacturer Boeing signed a contract with the US War Department on Thursday to supply the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity with four KC-46 refueling planes, the company said in a statement.

The multi-role aircraft makes mid-air refueling possible for warplanes and other aircraft, but can also be used for military transport.For the Tel Aviv regime, the aircraft are seen as necessary to conduct potential major strikes against targets in Iran, some 2,000 kilometers from the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories and far outside the normal flight range of ‘Israeli’ jets.The KC-45 aircraft are to replace the ‘Israeli’ Air Force’s current fleet of aging refueling planes, which includes KC-130 Hercules and converted Boeing 707s.The new refuelers are scheduled to arrive in 2025 at the earliest. The Zionist regime has asked that this date be moved up — which would require the US to give up its spot in line to receive planes from Boeing — but Washington has thus far rejected the request.The deal will cost the ‘Israeli’ entity $927 million, according to the contract, with the money coming from the $3.8 billion that the Tel Aviv regime receives annually from Washington as part of the 10-year memorandum of understanding between the two sides.Under the agreement, ‘Israel’ has the option to purchase four more KC-46 planes in the future as well.Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz hailed the signing of the contract, saying it was “further proof of the alliance and the strategic relations” between the ‘Israeli’ and US military establishments.“The refueling planes we are purchasing, along with the procurement of a new F-35 squadron, heavy transport helicopters, submarines, and advanced armaments — will serve the ‘Israeli’ military amid the enormous challenges, near and far, that are about to be faced,” Gantz said in a statement.The first KC-46 was delivered to the US Air Force in 2019 and the service has ordered 179 of the planes, set to be delivered by 2027.