Argentina's President Urges Court for Swift Investigation Into Attack on Vice President

Islam Times - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Friday asked the country's court to investigate the attack on Vice President Cristina Kirchner as quickly as possible.

Earlier on Friday, the country's police detained an armed Brazilian man, 35, who was trying to assassinate Kirchner outside her house. According to local media, the perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off. The vice president was not injured during the incident, Sputnik reported.

The TN broadcaster published a photo of the man pointing a handgun at Kirchner while she was standing in a crowd of people greeting her. According to the broadcaster, the attacker was a 35-year-old Brazilian. His handgun was loaded but did not go off.

On August 22, a federal prosecutor requested that Kirchner, the country's former president who served from 2007-2015, be jailed for 12 years and prohibited from holding public office indefinitely amid corruption allegations.

People have since been gathering and protesting in front of the vice president's house to express support for Kirchner.

Kirchner is accused of abusing her authority to steer public contracts to Lazaro Antonio Baez, who owns a construction company, during her presidency.

"I talked to the judge who is investigating the incident. I asked her to uncover facts and responsibility [for the incident] as soon as possible," Fernandez said in his address to the nation, adding that the safety of the perpetrator who was detained today must be ensured.