Friday 2 September 2022

Ansarullah Leader: Enemies’ Aspirations Turning to Mirages


"The enemies' aspirations to occupy our country and control our people are turning to mirages and disappointments…,” Sayyed al-Houthi said during a speech he made before the attendees of the Yemeni Army Fifth Region’s Military Parade on Thursday.

"The enemy today is in real trouble, as our people stand by their army, loyal and determined to prevent the enemy from occupying our country," the Ansarullah leader added.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms, logistical, and political support from the United States and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of former Yemeni president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and crush Ansarullah, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

A United Nations-brokered truce came into force in April between the coalition and Ansarullah. The truce has been extended twice ever since.
