Iraq's PMU Destroys Daesh Stronghold West of Mosul

Islam Times - One of the most important hideouts of Daesh terrorists has been found in the Adaiya mountains, west of Nineveh, according to an announcement made by the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) on Friday.

According to a statement published by the PMU's website, the Iraqi popular forces also known as Hashd Al-Shaabi "destroyed a hideout that Daesh had taken as its main stronghold in the Adaiya Mountains, west of Mosul."Earlier, during a security operation, "a PMU unit from the 33rd and 53rd Brigade of the Nineveh Operations Command found a hideout that Daesh militants had taken as a stronghold, and it included technical equipment, packages, documents, and logistical materials," the statement continued, the Iraqi News Agency reported.Over the past months, Iraqi security forces have conducted multiple operations against Daesh terrorists to crack down on their intensified activities.The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of Daesh in 2017.However, its remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.