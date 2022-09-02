0
Friday 2 September 2022 - 22:06

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Nuclear Terrorism

He warned Kiev "creates a real threat of a nuclear catastrophe in Europe."

Shoigu stated that there are no Russian heavy weapons on the territory of the plant or the surrounding area and hoped the delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency will bear witness to his claim, according to al-Arabiya.

He stressed that Russian forces are "doing everything to ensure the safe operation" of Zaporizhzhia, accusing the United States and the European Union of "encouraging the reckless actions of Ukraine."

“We do not have heavy weapons on the territory of the nuclear power plant or in the surrounding areas. I hope the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission will be convinced of this,” Shoigu said in remarks published by the country’s defense ministry.

An IAEA mission arrived at the plant on Thursday to inspect operations and assess any damage.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of attacking the facility.

Shoigu on Friday doubled down on Moscow’s insistence that Kyiv would carry the responsibility for any escalation at the site, amid fears of a Chornobyl-style nuclear disaster.

He said Ukraine had fired 120 artillery shells and launched 16 “kamikaze” drone attacks over the last six weeks.

“This is nothing short of nuclear terrorism,” Shoigu added, as he also accused the United States and European Union of “encouraging such reckless actions.”

Kyiv blames Moscow for the shelling and accuses it of using the facility to shield its forces, a charge Moscow denies.

Russian officials said earlier this week that radiation levels at the facility remain normal.

Two IAEA officials are set to remain at the plant on a permanent basis following the conclusion of this week’s mission, Russia’s ambassador to the international institutions in Vienna said on Friday.
