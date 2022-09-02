0
Friday 2 September 2022 - 22:14

US Pressuring Lebanon and ‘Israel’ to Reach Maritime Agreement in September: Zionist Media

Zionist political commentators said that Karish gas platform will be operated in October, adding that the agreement with Lebanon is expected to be reached this month.

In this regard, the Israeli media mentioned that the US mediator Amos Hochstein will visit Lebanon and the Zionist entity next week in order to discuss a new proposal.

Hochstein will try to step up pressures on the Lebanese and Israeli sides in order to accept the new US proposal, according to the Zionist media which highlighted “Israel’s” increasing need for gas in order to sell it to the European states amid the Ukrainian crisis.

It is worth noting that the Israeli energy minister Karine Elharrar said that the caretaker government will consult the judicial advisor in order to provide the decision to reach the indirect maritime agreement with a legal coverage.
