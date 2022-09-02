Hezbollah Official Calls for Electing President Capable of Rescuing Lebanon

Islam Times - Hezbollah official, Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek, indicated that the efforts exerted to form the new Lebanese government are futile, calling for a speedy cabinet formation.

During his Friday sermon, Sheikh Yazbek called also for electing a President capable of rescuing and protecting Lebanon, away from the foreign interventions.For his part, the Deputy Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush, indicated that the US procrastination will not make Islamic Resistance back off in the battle to defend Lebanese maritime borders and resources.Meanwhile, Grand Jaafarite Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan urged reinforcement of political communication among the various leaders, especially the presidents, calling for electing a new President who unites the Lebanese.It is worth noting that the mandate of President Michel Aoun ends on October 31, 2022. According to the Lebanese constitution, during the last two months of the presidential mandate, the parliament must convene, upon the House Speaker’s call, in order to elect a new president.