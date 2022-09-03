0
Saturday 3 September 2022 - 11:20

US Arms Sales to Taiwan Fumes China

A spokesman for China’s embassy in the US, Liu Pengyu, issued a lengthy statement denouncing the new arms transfers after they were approved earlier on Friday. He further noted that Beijing is “firmly opposed” to any such sales.

“China urges the US side to honor its commitment, earnestly abide by the one-China principle, … stop arms sales to and military interactions with Taiwan, and immediately revoke relevant arms sales to Taiwan, lest it should cause more damage to China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Liu said.

He further added that the sales would “[interfere] in China's internal affairs and [undermine] China's sovereignty and security interests.  

Earlier in the day, the US State Department authorized three separate military sales to the Taiwanese government, including an $85.6-million contract for 100 Sidewinder missiles, $355 million for 60 Harpoon munitions and another $665.4 million to fund “logistical and program support” for a radar system produced by American arms dealer Raytheon.
