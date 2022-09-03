0
Saturday 3 September 2022 - 12:10

Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Attendees of The Ahl-ul-Bayt World Assembly Conference

Addressing the audience, Imam Khamenei said that confronting the arrogant system is one of the honors of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the Shia Muslims.

The 7th Summit of Ahl-ul-Bayt World Assembly is being held in Tehran and Mashhad until September 4, 2022, with the presence of guests from more than 110 countries.

Describing the Ahl-ul-Bayt World Assembly as an important and great center, Imam Khamenei noted that his center is affiliated with the Ahl-ul-Bayt [ the household of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH]], and this family has unparalleled greatness and popularity in the Islamic world.

According to Imam Khamenei’s remarks, the members of this assembly have a great duty to represent a good image of the Ahl-ul-Bayt to the Muslims.

The followers of Ahl-ul-Bayt are proud that they have taken the most important step in confronting the system of arrogance and domination, His Eminence underscored.

Shia Muslims are proud of standing against the arrogant powers who interfere in the affairs of countries, governments, and nations in a cruel and tyrannical manner, Imam Khamenei added.
