Israel’s Draconian Travel Rule Hits Hard Émigré Palestinians

Islam Times - Israeli regime's new rule about foreign passport holders' travel to the occupied West bank has triggered widespread condemnation as the measures could make visits of millions of Palestinian refugees to their motherland very hard if not impossible.

The occupying regime's rules, expected to take effect next week, will also place significant curbs on the ability of foreigners to study, volunteer or work in the occupied West Bank, AFP reported.Under the regulations, first published in February to a storm of protest, foreign passport holders -- including Palestinians living abroad -- will no longer be able to obtain visas on arrival and instead have to apply for them at least 45 days in advance.In most cases, foreigners will no longer be able to arrive via Israel's main airport near Tel Aviv but only through the land crossing between Jordan and the West Bank, which was seized and occupied by Israel in 1967.The new rulebook drafted by the Israeli defense ministry body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, known as COGAT, is expected to come into force on Monday after being delayed twice by legal challenges.HaMoked rights group that led the supreme court appeal against the "draconian" measures said the new rules will deprive "thousands of Palestinian families of the right to live together without interruption and to live a normal family life".Canadian doctor Benjamin Thomson, one of the 19 plaintiffs involved in the legal challenge, said the Israeli move would disrupt the work of health professionals."These draconian measures will severely impact their work, and impair the lives of the Palestinian people," said Thomson, director of the Keys of Health project aimed at rebuilding healthcare in the Palestinian territories.Foreign spouses visiting the occupied West Bank will be limited to three- or six-month permits, with limits also placed on foreign volunteers."This is micromanaging, with the purpose to damage the Palestinian social fabric," said Sam Bahour, a Palestinian-American businessman who moved to the occupied West Bank from Ohio in 1995.The regulations will disrupt the visits of thousands living abroad without Palestinian identity cards.Currently Palestinians with a foreign passport and no Palestinian ID can avoid the huge queues at the Allenby Bridge land crossing with Jordan by flying into Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv.There they risk being arbitrarily denied entry after sometimes invasive security checks but under the new rules they will have to join the thousands with Palestinian IDs at the overstretched Allenby Bridge.The formalities can take 12 hours or more during peak periods in summer.