Iran Ensuring Security of Gulf, Oman Sea: IRGC Navy Chief

Islam Times - “Thanks to the efforts of the brave forces of the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Navy, stability and security have been established in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman,” a senior Iranian commander said.

Speaking at a ceremony in the northern Iranian city of Qaemshahr, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said Iran and other Muslim nations of the region, not ultra-regional states, are responsible for ensuring security in the Persian Gulf.Today, thanks to the efforts of the courageous fighters of the Iranian Navy and the IRGC Navy and with their smart intelligence superiority and real time monitoring, stability and security have been established in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, he added.In May 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Persian Gulf belongs to the nations living here, and those are the ones responsible for ensuring its security.“The Persian Gulf belongs to the nations living here. Its security is the duty of these nations, & Iran with its long coastlines has a key role in keeping the security of this region. By God’s grace we will do our part. This is our historical, geographical & regional duty,” Imam Khamenei said at the time.His Eminence also said that a “wise and rational collective policy” in favor of the people of the region cannot be achieved while foreign forces are present in the Persian Gulf.Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Tangsiri referred to an IRG Navy operation last year that thwarted an attempt by the United States to detain a tanker carrying the Islamic Republic’s oil in the Sea of Oman, saying the Americans gave in after facing the might of the brave Iranian men and left the scene.In October 2021, the IRGC Navy reclaimed a cargo of oil that American military forces had stolen from an Iranian tanker in the Sea of Oman.The US forces reportedly confiscated an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman that was carrying Iranian exported oil, transferred the oil cargo to another tanker, and moved the ship towards an unknown destination.In the meantime, the IRGC naval forces carried out a heliborne operation above the tanker’s deck, took control of the vessel, and steered it towards Iran’s territorial waters, the report said.Afterwards, the US forces chased the oil tanker with several helicopters and warships, but their attempt ended in failure after the IRGC’s decisive and firm action.The American forces once again tried to block the oil tanker’s path with more forces and additional warships, but their attempt ended in failure again.