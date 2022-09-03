Iran Vows to Stand by Afghanistan Against Extremism, Terrorism

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani strongly condemned a terror attack on a mosque in the Afghan city of Herat, and stressed Tehran’s support for the Afghan people in their fight against terrorism and extremism.

Kana'ani expressed concern over the continuation of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, and denounced the terrorist attack at Herat mosque which killed and wounded dozens of people during Friday noon prayers.He offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack and prayed to Almighty God for the speedy recovery of the wounded and injured.The spokesperson emphasized that the Iranian government will stand by Afghanistan and its oppressed nation in fighting against the ominous phenomenon of extremism, violence and terrorism.There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, which targeted a high-profile pro-Taliban cleric. According to Herat’s Police Spokesperson Mahmood Rasoli, “Mujib Rahman Ansari, with some of his guards and civilians, have been killed on their way toward the mosque.”Despite the Taliban’s assertion that they have brought security to the nation, Afghanistan has seen regular attacks by armed groups, many of them claimed by a Daesh affiliate known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), in recent months.In Afghanistan, Daesh attacks have resulted in around hunreds of deaths since the Taliban came to power last August, according to the United Nations. The militants have primarily targeted religious and ethnic minorities, as well as schools, mainly with suicide bombings.Back in late April, Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi warned that the war in Ukraine should not make the international community forget the crisis in Afghanistan.“The US and NATO presence in Afghanistan meant nothing more than destruction and killing, and it did not provide security for Afghanistan or the region,” Rayeesi said.The president added that the war in Ukraine must not divert international attention from the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan, the problems facing its people and the large number of refugees leaving the country.He also warned about a surge in threats against Afghanistan and other regional nations.Tehran also blamed the terrorist groups and foreign countries which interfered in Afghanistan in recent years for the recent terrorist attacks in the war-torn country.