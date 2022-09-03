Al-Nusra Terrorists Attack De-Escalation Zones in N Syria

Islam Times - Russian sources in Syria announced that last night the terrorists of the Al-Nusra targeted the de-escalation zones in northern Syria.

According to the local Syria reports, the de-escalation zones in Aleppo, Idlib, and Latakia provinces came under attack by Al-Nusra terrorists.These attacks were committed in violation of the agreements aimed at preventing attacks against those areas.Earlier on Wednesday, the Syrian Army's artillery and missile units pounded the positions of the Al-Nusra Front terrorist group and its other allied terrorists in the Hama province and the Idlib province.According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.