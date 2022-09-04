Story on Iran-Russia Cooperation in Syria Rejected

Islam Times - Iran’s Nour News rejected a report released by Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat that Russia has asked Iran to remove its forces from areas in western and central Syria after the Israeli regime conducted “several” air strikes against the Arab country.

"Falsification of such news aims to boost the morale of the remnants of Takfiri terrorism in Syria and also to portray the Zionist regime as an influential (player) in the political and security equations of the region," it added, emphasizing that such false reports are not based on the current realities on the ground in Syria.

The news website pointed out that Iran has been offering military advisory support to Syria at the request of the Damascus government and with the purpose of fighting terrorism, adding, "The strategic cooperation among Iran, Syria and Russia in the fight against terrorism in the region, especially in Levant, will continue powerfully."

Some regional media outlets pursue such fabricated news with the aim of creating a gap in Iran-Russia-Syria cooperation, which had an unprecedented effect in defeating the West's adventurous plans to use terrorism as a tool for political domination of the region, it pointed out.

The Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq al-Awsat published an article on Friday claiming that Russia has demanded Iranian forces withdraw from military positions west of Syria’s Hama province as well as from positions in central and western Syria to prevent the forces from being targeted by Israeli raids.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Wednesday that the Israeli regime has conducted "several" air strikes against the Aleppo International Airport in western Syria, targeting the facility with missiles, Press TV reported.

"According to the information received by Nour News, the report published in Asharq al-Awsat was false and Russia has not made such a request from Iran. The Zionists' attacks were also exaggerated," Nour News, affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Saturday.