Sunday 4 September 2022 - 10:28

Biden Accused of Inciting ‘Assassination’ against Political Opponents

“They’re trying to get us assassinated by using law enforcement,” said Bannon, who served as chief strategist to former US President Donald Trump on Friday in an interview with the UK-based Daily Mail, further insisting that would-be assassins could use other methods to target Biden’s enemies.

“Biden is stirring up his most unstable and radical element to use any means necessary to physically harm or suppress dissenting voices,” Bannon then added, vowing that “I’m never going to stop, so they’ll have to kill me first” amid his persisting efforts to push for far-right causes of the Republican Party.

Bannon made the remarks after his home in Washington, DC was stormed by heavily armed police on Thursday evening -- for the second time this summer -- based on a report, saying that his residence was “swatted,” referring to the use of military-style police SWAT (special weapons and tactics) unit often deployed in high-risk anti-terror or anti-narcotics operations.

“The White House is trying to use this type of violence,” Bannon further emphasized, one day after Biden vilified Trump supporters as “extremists” who threaten to destroy American democracy. 

According to the daily, the police raid on Bannon’s home came just minutes before Biden began his scathing primetime address on national broadcast networks.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre censured those who don’t agree with the American majority as “extreme.” Last week, Biden likened the “Make America Great Again” philosophy of Trump’s supporters to “semi-fascism” and accused “MAGA Republicans” of posing “a threat to our very democracy.”

“This is 100% triggered by the White House – the White House spokeswoman earlier that day, Biden’s announcements over the last couple of days,”  Bannon further underlined, insisting that the “swatting” calls were “very specific” and were intended to trigger police to use “deadly force.”
