Sunday 4 September 2022 - 11:21

US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the Biden administration had appointed a new task force to seek ways to streamline the US foreign weapons sales program.

The Biden administration promised European allies, who have provided military equipment to Ukraine that it would be able to replenish their stocks; however, the US military-industrial complex is facing a backlog, reported WSJ.

The report added the US could speed up arms sales by having US defense officials help countries draft initial requests for military equipment that would help avoid delays caused by requests that trigger security concerns.

The Defense Department only approves contracts once a year for certain military equipment, which means countries that fail to submit their orders by the Defense Department's deadline must wait until the following year, the report added.

However, the State Department is currently consulting with the Defense Department on this matter in light of the mission to speed up arms sales to allies, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the US economy is in dire straits with rising inflation and a looming recession creating hardships for the nation in their livelihoods and prompting the White House to increase foreign arms sales to its allies and partners across the globe.

In this regard, the military-industrial complex is considered the backbone of the US economy, which is better equipped to compete with rivals.

So far, Washington approved the sale of anti-ship and anti-air missiles to Chinese Taipei amid rising tensions with Beijing across the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese embassy in Washington called on the US to revoke the billion-dollar arms deal or face "counter-measures".
