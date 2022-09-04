0
Sunday 4 September 2022 - 11:23

UNICEF Warns of Acute Food Insecurity in N. Africa & West Asia Region, Puts Yemen at the Highest Alert Level

Story Code : 1012730
UNICEF Warns of Acute Food Insecurity in N. Africa & West Asia Region, Puts Yemen at the Highest Alert Level
The report, published on August 31, said that  58 million people, including about 29.5 million children in Yemen, Sudan, Lebanon, and Syria are at risk of facing the impact of acute food insecurity, with Yemen topping the list and remaining at the highest levels of alert.

The report also revealed a significant increase in the number of polio cases in Yemen, which constitutes a great danger and threatens the occurrence of a pandemic.

The UN agency report said that meanwhile, Yemen faces its largest annual decrease in funding for any coordinated plan in the world.

Last week, Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported Yemen's Ministry of Public Health and Population as confirming that the Saudi-led blockade on Yemen has raised acute malnutrition rates to more than 632,000 children under the age of five and 1.5 million pregnant and lactating women.

"The siege and intense bombardment with prohibited weapons caused a high rate of congenital abnormalities and miscarriages, with an average of 350,000 miscarriages and 12,000 malformations," it emphasized.

According to the ministry, the siege led to an eight percent increase in premature births compared to the situation before the aggression.

The blockade has also increased the number of cancer patients by 50 percent which reached 46,204 cases registered during the year 2021.

The ministry said that the Saudi-led aggression destroyed 162 health facilities completely or 375 partially and put them out of work.
