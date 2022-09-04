0
Sunday 4 September 2022 - 11:26

Erdogan Accuses Greece of 'Occupying' demilitarised Islands

Story Code : 1012731
Erdogan Accuses Greece of
Historic rivals while also being fellow members of NATO,Turkey and Greece have been at odds over issues ranging from overflights and the status of Aegean islands to maritime boundaries and hydrocarbon resources in the Mediterranean, as well as ethnically split Cyprus.

Ankara has recently accused Athens of arming the demilitarized Aegean islands - something Athens rejects, but Erdogan had not previously accused Greece of occupying them.

"Your occupying the islands does not bind us. When the time, the hour, comes, we will do what is necessary," Erdogan said, speaking in the northern Province of Samsun.

Greece reacted by saying it will not follow Turkey in its "outrageous daily slide" of statements and threats.

"We will inform our allies and partners on the content of the provocative statements to make it clear who is setting dynamite to the cohesion of our alliance during a dangerous period," the foreign ministry said.

Turkey has recently been angered by what it said is harassment of its jets by Greek forces. Ankara has said that S-300 air defense systems used by Greece had locked on to Turkish jets during a routine flight.

Turkey celebrated Victory Day on Aug. 30, a national holiday commemorating Turkish forces driving out Greek forces in 1922. On Saturday, Erdogan also called on Greece to "not forget Izmir", referring to the Turkish victory.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
4 September 2022
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
4 September 2022
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
3 September 2022
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
3 September 2022
The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine
The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine
By Branko Marcetic
3 September 2022
US Arms Sales to Taiwan Fumes China
US Arms Sales to Taiwan Fumes China
3 September 2022
Over 290 US, Intl. Groups Call on Biden to Stop Israeli Attacks on Palestinian NGOs
Over 290 US, Intl. Groups Call on Biden to Stop Israeli Attacks on Palestinian NGOs
2 September 2022
Yemen Send Message to Enemies by Showing Might during Military Parade
Yemen Send Message to Enemies by Showing Might during Military Parade
2 September 2022
US Inks Deal to Sell ‘Israel’ Four Refueling Planes ‘For Potential Iran Strike’
US Inks Deal to Sell ‘Israel’ Four Refueling Planes ‘For Potential Iran Strike’
2 September 2022
Syria Warns ‘Israel’ Against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Airstrikes on Damascus, Aleppo
Syria Warns ‘Israel’ Against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Airstrikes on Damascus, Aleppo
2 September 2022
US Invades Syria, Kills People, Claims Self-Defense
US Invades Syria, Kills People, Claims Self-Defense
By Caitlin Johnstone
1 September 2022
Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island
Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island
1 September 2022