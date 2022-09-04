UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009

Islam Times - The United Nations says the Israeli regime has demolished close to 9,000 Palestinian-owned structures since 2009, rendering thousands of Palestinians homeless.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) offered the grim data in a report, which was quoted by the Palestinian Information Center on Saturday.According to the report, the regime has laid waste to as many as 8,746 such buildings throughout the period. The demolitions have displaced some 13,000 Palestinians and inflicted losses on around 152,000 others, the UN report added.As many as 1,559 of the buildings were either razed by the regime or their Palestinian owners, so they could avoid paying heavy fines exacted by the occupying entity.In order to try to rationalize flattening of the Palestinian structures, the regime has been accusing their owners of lacking construction permit, obtaining which is next to impossible.Also on Saturday, a Palestinian family living in the occupied city of al-Quds was forced to destroy their own home, which used to house three families.Critics say the demolitions are part of the apartheid regime’s policy of dispossession and ethnic cleansing.The Tel Aviv regime regularly destroys the homes of Palestinians it blames for attacks on Israeli settlers, in an act of collective punishment condemned by human rights activists.