Iran Returns Captured U.S. Naval Drones—but Cameras Are Missing: WSJ

Islam Times - Iran returned two captured U.S. maritime drones on Friday morning, but the unmanned vessels were missing their cameras, a U.S. official said.

It wasn’t clear if the Iranians kept the cameras, the official added, or if they fell off when the Iranians hauled the drones out of the Red Sea and later put them back in the water.U.S. officials have said that the cameras, radars and other equipment on the drones are commercially available and aren’t classified technology. But retaining the cameras and inspecting the drones up close could give Iran a better idea of the system’s capabilities.The confrontation has taken place as the U.S. and Iran have been negotiating over the possible revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.