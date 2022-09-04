Bomb Blast Leaves 5 Casualties on Iraqi Forces

Islam Times - Five Iraqi soldiers were killed and injured in an explosion of ISIS bombs, local sources reported on Sunday.

The bomb which went off in the path of an Iraqi army convoy in Diyala Province on Saturday killed an Iraqi soldier and injured four others.This is while the Iraqi sources reported that Iraqi fighter jets had targeted ISIS positions in Kirkuk.They also reported that fierce clashes erupted between Iraqi al-Hashd al-Shaabi or the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) and ISIS elements in the mountainous areas of Hamrin in Diyala, resulting in the killing and injuring of at least six ISIS terrorists.In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIS terror outfit, which occupied about a third of Iraq, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from ISIS hands.The remaining ISIS elements are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Al Anbar provinces.