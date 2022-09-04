0
Sunday 4 September 2022 - 21:58

Bomb Blast Leaves 5 Casualties on Iraqi Forces

Story Code : 1012788
Bomb Blast Leaves 5 Casualties on Iraqi Forces
The bomb which went off in the path of an Iraqi army convoy in Diyala Province on Saturday killed an Iraqi soldier and injured four others.

This is while the Iraqi sources reported that Iraqi fighter jets had targeted ISIS positions in Kirkuk.

They also reported that fierce clashes erupted between Iraqi al-Hashd al-Shaabi or the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) and ISIS elements in the mountainous areas of Hamrin in Diyala, resulting in the killing and injuring of at least six ISIS terrorists.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIS terror outfit, which occupied about a third of Iraq, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from ISIS hands.

The remaining ISIS elements are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Al Anbar provinces.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
4 September 2022
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
4 September 2022
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
3 September 2022
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
3 September 2022
The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine
The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine
By Branko Marcetic
3 September 2022
US Arms Sales to Taiwan Fumes China
US Arms Sales to Taiwan Fumes China
3 September 2022
Over 290 US, Intl. Groups Call on Biden to Stop Israeli Attacks on Palestinian NGOs
Over 290 US, Intl. Groups Call on Biden to Stop Israeli Attacks on Palestinian NGOs
2 September 2022
Yemen Send Message to Enemies by Showing Might during Military Parade
Yemen Send Message to Enemies by Showing Might during Military Parade
2 September 2022
US Inks Deal to Sell ‘Israel’ Four Refueling Planes ‘For Potential Iran Strike’
US Inks Deal to Sell ‘Israel’ Four Refueling Planes ‘For Potential Iran Strike’
2 September 2022
Syria Warns ‘Israel’ Against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Airstrikes on Damascus, Aleppo
Syria Warns ‘Israel’ Against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Airstrikes on Damascus, Aleppo
2 September 2022
US Invades Syria, Kills People, Claims Self-Defense
US Invades Syria, Kills People, Claims Self-Defense
By Caitlin Johnstone
1 September 2022
Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island
Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island
1 September 2022