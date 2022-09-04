0
Sunday 4 September 2022 - 21:59

Saudi Aggression Coalition Infringes Yemen's Truce Almost 200 Times

The Saudi-led coalition infringed the UN-brokered truce in Yemen by conducting surveillance and reconnaissance flights over the provinces of Ma'rib, Ta'iz, Al Jawf, Sa'ada, Al Hudaydah, Dhale, Al-Bayda, Al Hajjah, and also other borders, Almasirah reported.

The Saudi-led coalition's armed reconnaissance planes targeted residential houses, army forces, and popular committees positions in Al-Heys and Al-Tahyta cities located in Al Hudaydah Province.

This is while the UN special representative for Yemen Affairs had announced about a month ago the agreement of the Yemeni parties for the extension of the ceasefire for two more months.

Hans Grundberg pointed out that the extension of the Yemeni truce includes the commitment of the parties to negotiate to reach a broader agreement.
