Iran Arrests Members of Israeli-Linked Baha'i Spying Group

Islam Times - The Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced in a statement that security forces have detained several members of a Baha'i spying cell with ties to the Israeli regime in Northern Iran.

"A sum of twelve members of the Israeli regime-backed group were identified and arrested in different cities of Mazandaran province," the statement read."Two of the leaders of this spy organization were trained in the Israeli regime-backed group called Bait Al-Adl located in the occupied territories and had formed a spy cell with the members of the organization throughout Mazandaran province," it added.The Intelligence Ministry stressed that any activities of spy networks related to the Israeli regime and counterrevolutionary groups are closely monitored by the intelligence forces of the Ministry of Intelligence and their agents will harshly and decisively be dealt with.In a relevant development last month, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry had detained several members of a Baha'i spying cell with ties to the Israeli regime."The detainees were directly linked to an Israeli regime-backed group called Bait Al-Adl based in the occupied territories," the statement read.The intelligence ministry statement added that, according to the obtained evidence, the Bait Al-Adl gave instructions to the detained group in Iran in order to revive Bahaism in the country."The group was tasked with promoting Bahaism in educational centers at different levels, particularly in the kindergarten across the country," the statement said.The statement noted that the Iran-based group held different meetings with the Israeli regime-backed group and briefed it on their activities to incite protests against Hijab rules in Iran.Although members of the Baha’i sect have admitted to their crimes in various cases, the West, specially the United States, claims that Iran has violated their human rights due to its attempts to stop the illegal activities of the cult.Iran has in recent months identified and arrested several members of spy networks affiliated to foreign secret services.The Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced on Saturday that the country's security agents have detained a Swedish national on charges of espionage."The suspect has a history of travelling to the Israeli-occupied territories prior to visits to Iran," the statement read.Back in mid-May, Iran arrested two French spies for attempting to stoke chaos and social disorder in the country during protests by teachers. The two French nationals, Cécile Kohler, 37, and Jacqeus Paris, 69, traveled to Iran in late April as tourists but turned out to be spies for the Western agencies.The duo attempted to foment instability and social disorder in late May when some teachers took to the streets in peaceful protests to demand fair wages and better working conditions, according to the intelligence ministry.In January, Benjamin Brière, another French national, was sentenced to eight years in prison on spying charges after he had photographed "prohibited areas" with a drone.