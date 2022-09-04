Moscow Calls Germany 'Enemy of Russia', Says Berlin Declared Hybrid War Against It

Islam Times - Germany has declared a hybrid war against Russia by imposing economic sanctions and sending lethal weapons to Ukraine, which means that Berlin is acting as an enemy of Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

"Germany: a) unfriendly country, b) imposed sanctions on Russia's entire economy and its citizens, c) supplies lethal weapons to Ukraine used against our armed forces. In other words, declared a hybrid war against Russia. Hence, Germany is acting as an enemy of Russia," Medvedev said on Telegram, Sputnik reported.This came as a response to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's comment that Russia is no longer a reliable energy supplier due to the shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.Speaking at a news conference with party leaders from the Greens and pro-business FDP, he said Moscow was always a reliable energy partner “even during the Cold War”, but that the rule no longer applies.According to the chancellor, the impact of the Ukraine conflict and related sanctions is being keenly felt in Germany, but Berlin will continue to support Kiev against Russia.Scholz expects Germany to pass through a rough period, but expressed his confidence that the nation will cope with the energy crunch during the upcoming winter season.Germany is grappling with natural gas supply problems via Nord Stream 1, which has been entirely shut down since August 31. The natural gas pipeline under the Baltic was operating at 40% of capacity from June onwards, providing some 67 million cubic meters per day.The initial supply reduction occurred due to the delayed return of gas turbines after scheduled maintenance in Canada, resulting from Ottawa's sanctions against Russia. In July, supplies through the pipeline dropped to 20%, as the remaining turbines required an overhaul. Earlier this week, supplies were entirely halted for a scheduled three-day maintenance break, and Gazprom later announced an indefinite shutdown, after an engine oil leak was found in the turbine.Several EU politicians have accused Moscow of using gas exports as a geopolitical weapon, a claim denied by the Kremlin. Earlier this week, Moscow said only Western sanctions are preventing Nord Stream 1 from working at full capacity.This comes after repeated warnings from Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller that sanctions would obstruct Siemens Energy from carrying out maintenance of the pipeline’s equipment.