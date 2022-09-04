0
Sunday 4 September 2022 - 22:10

Israel’s Mossad Increases Coop. with US on Iran Nuclear Deal

Story Code : 1012794
Israel’s Mossad Increases Coop. with US on Iran Nuclear Deal
An Israeli media outlet on Sunday evening wrote that Mossad Chief David Barnea will travel to Washington on Monday to meet with the US security and intelligence officials to discuss about Iran's nuclear deal.

The Office of the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime has announced that this trip will focus on intensifying security and intelligence cooperation with the US officials over Iran’s nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced on Sunday that Tel Aviv's efforts to prevent the nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers continue.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
4 September 2022
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
4 September 2022
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
3 September 2022
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
3 September 2022
The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine
The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine
By Branko Marcetic
3 September 2022
US Arms Sales to Taiwan Fumes China
US Arms Sales to Taiwan Fumes China
3 September 2022
Over 290 US, Intl. Groups Call on Biden to Stop Israeli Attacks on Palestinian NGOs
Over 290 US, Intl. Groups Call on Biden to Stop Israeli Attacks on Palestinian NGOs
2 September 2022
Yemen Send Message to Enemies by Showing Might during Military Parade
Yemen Send Message to Enemies by Showing Might during Military Parade
2 September 2022
US Inks Deal to Sell ‘Israel’ Four Refueling Planes ‘For Potential Iran Strike’
US Inks Deal to Sell ‘Israel’ Four Refueling Planes ‘For Potential Iran Strike’
2 September 2022
Syria Warns ‘Israel’ Against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Airstrikes on Damascus, Aleppo
Syria Warns ‘Israel’ Against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Airstrikes on Damascus, Aleppo
2 September 2022
US Invades Syria, Kills People, Claims Self-Defense
US Invades Syria, Kills People, Claims Self-Defense
By Caitlin Johnstone
1 September 2022
Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island
Taiwan Says Shoots Down Drone near Kinmen Island
1 September 2022