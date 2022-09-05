0
Monday 5 September 2022 - 02:36

Kremlin Blames Western Politicians for Current Energy Crisis

Story Code : 1012801
Kremlin Blames Western Politicians for Current Energy Crisis
Speaking on the Rossiya 1 TV Channel,  Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed the energy crisis in Europe on “absurd” decisions by European politicians, who have refused to service equipment sold by Western firms to Gazprom, Russia Today reported.

The Russian state energy giant “spent decades” earning its reputation of a reliable natural gas supplier, and has so far done nothing to tarnish it, the Kremlin spokesman claimed.

“This is not Gazprom’s fault, this is fault of those politicians, who have taken the decision on sanctions,” he said, referring to the Russian company’s recent decision to indefinitely suspend gas transit through its Nord Stream pipeline, due to technical issues.

The spokesman further said that the crisis between Russia and the West will inevitably be resolved at the negotiating table while warning that Moscow will be ready to defend its interests when that moment arrives.

Western nations “have made too many mistakes and will have to pay for them,” he said on the Rossiya 1 TV Channel.

“Any confrontation is followed by détente and any crisis situation is resolved at the negotiating table… this is what will happen this time as well,” the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that it’s unlikely to occur “soon.”

When such talks materialize, Moscow will not hesitate to defend its interests, Peskov added. Russia has acquired “priceless experience” of dealing with the West in recent years and will use it to “conduct dialogue… in such a way that our interests are by no means hurt.”

The Kremlin official listed what he sees as Western errors, citing Germany’s “horrible” decision to send weapons to Ukraine for use against Russian soldiers. He also criticized European nations for supporting a government that allows “Nazis” to openly demonstrate their symbols and stage torchlit processions, calling it “no less horrible.”
