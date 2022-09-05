0
Monday 5 September 2022 - 02:40

Iran Stresses Removing Obstacles for Dispatching Aid to Yemen

Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in his meeting with the UN special representative for Yemen Affairs Hans Grundberg in Tehran on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments with relation to the crisis in Yemen, existing obstacles and also solutions for the materialization of lasting peace in that country.

While pointing to the necessity of implementing the commitments mentioned in the ceasefire agreement by the Saudi-led coalition, Ali Asghar Khaji called for the immediate removal of the existing obstacles in the way of dispatching the humanitarian aid to the people of Yemen, especially the removal of the economic blockade of this country.

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, for his part, expounded on the measures taken by the United Nations for advancement of peace talks in Yemen and emphasized the need for continuing political talks with the aim of building more trust between the two parties.

Grundberg also considered the extension of the ceasefire in Yemen as the best available option in order to achieve peace goals and invited the two sides to be more flexible to solve problems.
