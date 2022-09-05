0
Monday 5 September 2022 - 09:24

‘Israeli’ Regime Killed Four Palestinians, Ruined 55 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks: UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] in the occupied Palestinian territory said in a recent report that the regime forces also injured about 300 Palestinians during a series of confrontations between August 16 and September 1.
 
In the most recent killing, one Palestinian man was shot and killed in the city of Ramallah during a search and arrest operation on September 1.
 
On August 19, a 53-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead during an ‘Israeli’ raid in Tubas city. The man was passing by when he was shot in the head and killed. A day earlier, an 18-year-old young Palestinian was sprayed with bullets by ‘Israeli’ forces accompanying settlers to ‘Joseph’s Tomb’ in Nablus city.
 
A 25-year-old Palestinian man has also succumbed to wounds sustained on August 9 during a military operation in Nablus. At least three other Palestinians were martyred on that day.
 
The deaths bring to 75 the total number of Palestinians martyred by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces since the beginning of the year. Hundreds more Palestinians, including dozens of children, have been injured during the period.
 
Rights groups have documented numerous cases of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers gunning down peaceful Palestinian protesters across the occupied territories. Palestinians say such cases must be taken to international courts and ‘Israelis’ must be held accountable for their atrocities.
 
According to the biweekly Protection of Civilians Report by the OCHA, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have conducted a total of 108 raids and arrested 136 Palestinians across the West Bank in that period. The Zionist forces also closed the offices of seven Palestinian civil society organizations.
