0
Monday 5 September 2022 - 11:55

UK’s New Prime Minister to Be Revealed

Story Code : 1012867
UK’s New Prime Minister to Be Revealed
According to recent polls, Britain’s top diplomat enjoys overwhelming support among Tory members.

On Tuesday, Johnson is expected to deliver a farewell speech and announce his resignation to the Queen, who will then officially appoint either Truss or Sunak as his successor. The new British prime minister will then form a cabinet, but Johnson will remain in office until the power transfer is complete.

Johnson, who led his party to a landslide election victory in 2019 and led Britain out of the European Union, stepped down as Conservative leader on July 7 after more than 50 members of parliament resigned from his government within 48 hours. It followed a series of high-profile scandals, including Johnson hiring as his deputy chief whip a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct, and an internal inquiry earlier this year that found that cabinet officials – and the PM himself – had routinely broken their own COVID-19 social distancing rules.

But while only 25% of the public have a favorable opinion of him, according to a YouGov survey, Johnson reportedly enjoys huge popularity overseas – in Ukraine. A poll in June revealed the UK PM to be the most popular foreign leader in the country with a 90% approval rating, only three points behind Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

A strong supporter of Kiev, the prime minister was among the first Western leaders to visit Ukraine after Moscow launched its military operation in late February. His government has committed about £2.3 billion [$2.8 billion] in military assistance to Kiev in addition to training its troops and sanctioning Russia.

He also blamed the cost of living crisis in the UK on Russia, saying that “we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin” – despite inflation having been on the rise long before February.

But will London’s stance on Russia and Ukraine change with a new occupant in 10 Downing Street?

Truss has made it clear that she’s going to stick to Johnson’s policies. “The flame of freedom in Ukraine [will continue] to burn bright” if she becomes the next prime minister, she has vowed. “Under my leadership, President Zelensky will have no greater ally,” the 47-year-old insisted.

The PM candidate accused Putin of “barbarism,” claiming she wouldn’t allow him to win in Ukraine. Kiev would be one of her first foreign destinations in the new job, according to Truss.

Sunak may be Truss’ rival now, but the two appear to see eye to eye when it comes to Russia.

He recently called for Putin to be barred from the G20 summit in Indonesia this November over what he described as “abhorrent behavior.” The Russian leader “doesn’t have a seat at the table unless and until he stops his illegal war in Ukraine,” Sunak has said.

He also promised to “redouble... efforts and reinforce our policy of total support for Ukraine” if he takes charge of the British government.
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
5 September 2022
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
5 September 2022
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
5 September 2022
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
4 September 2022
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
4 September 2022
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
4 September 2022
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
3 September 2022
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
3 September 2022
The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine
The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine
By Branko Marcetic
3 September 2022
US Arms Sales to Taiwan Fumes China
US Arms Sales to Taiwan Fumes China
3 September 2022
Over 290 US, Intl. Groups Call on Biden to Stop Israeli Attacks on Palestinian NGOs
Over 290 US, Intl. Groups Call on Biden to Stop Israeli Attacks on Palestinian NGOs
2 September 2022
Yemen Send Message to Enemies by Showing Might during Military Parade
Yemen Send Message to Enemies by Showing Might during Military Parade
2 September 2022