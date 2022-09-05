0
Monday 5 September 2022 - 11:58

Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief

Story Code : 1012869
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
Halevi currently serves as deputy to outgoing Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Aviv Kochavi.

His nomination is to be discussed by an advisory committee in the coming days before the government gives its approval, Gantz's office said on Sunday.

Maj Gen Halevi is due to take up his new position in February next year, the Zionist war ministry told AFP, after Kochavi's term ends.

Gantz referred to Halevi as "the most suitable officer" for the position owing to his "extensive operational experience in a variety of theatres of operation" and his "commanding abilities and attitude to various military issues."
