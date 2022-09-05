Thousands Rally in New Delhi to Protest Rising Food, Fuel Prices

Islam Times - Thousands of Indians rally in the capital New Delhi to protest against rising unemployment and a surge in food and fuel prices.

The rally, which took place on Sunday, was led by opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Reuters reported.Local sources said scuffles broke out between the protesters and police, which placed many under arrest.The country's Central Bank has projected inflation at 6.7% for the current fiscal year. The inflation hit an eight-year high of 7.79% in April.Gandhi suggested that the price of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and essential food items, including wheat, had shot up between 45% and 175% since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took control eight years ago in 2014.He has accused the prime minister of prioritizing policies, which benefit big business groups, while the country's small and medium-sized enterprises are being crushed under economic doldrums.Without naming the business leaders, Gandhi said two key groups were running India’s ports, airports, oil refineries, information technology sector, and big media houses.The senior opposition figure placed the blame squarely on Modi for the country's woes."Only the prime minister is responsible for these problems," he said.The Modi government says it has provided millions of people with toilets, gas connections, drinking water, bank accounts, free health insurance, and homes.Ghandi also said the government was creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred, in reference to Hindu-Muslim tensions."...there is an increasing hatred in India. Hatred divides people, divides the country, and makes the country weak," he said.