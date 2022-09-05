China, Russia May Carry Out Second Joint Naval Patrol

Islam Times - The Chinese and Russian navies may carry out a second joint naval patrol after the ongoing Vostok-2022 exercises, Chinese military experts said on Sunday.

According to public reports, on Saturday afternoon, the Chinese tactical naval flotilla participating in the Russian Vostok-2022 exercise conducted a joint drill with Russian warships in the Sea of Japan on subjects such as navigation in formation and sweeping of floating mines.The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy participated in the exercise with a flotilla of naval vessels consisting of Type 055 large destroyer Nanchang, the Type 054A guided-missile frigate Yancheng and the Type 903A comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu.The Nanchang, Yancheng and Dongpinghu have all cooperated with the Russian Navy before. In 2014, the Yancheng and Russian ships participated in the joint escort of Syrian chemical weapons shipments, while the Nanchang and Dongpinghu participated in the China-Russia Joint Sea-2021 military exercise.The Chinese and Russian vessels are likely to carry out another joint maritime patrol after the Vostok-2022 exercise, as they did in 2021, experts told the Global Times.After the China-Russia Joint Sea-2021 military exercise, the Chinese and Russian navies formed a joint formation and carried out their first joint naval patrol in October 2021. During the seven-day cruise, a combined warship flotilla conducted drills of joint navigation, joint maneuvering and live-fire use of weapons as the vessels sailed across the Sea of Japan, the West Pacific, and the East China Sea.The ongoing maneuvers of the Vostok-2022 are seeing participation by Algeria, India, Belarus, Tajikistan and Mongolia, among other countries from September 1 to 7. It involves over 50,000 military personnel, more than 5,000 weapons and pieces of military equipment, including 140 aircraft, 60 warships, boats and support vessels, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.