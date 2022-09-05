0
Monday 5 September 2022 - 23:24

Putin: Russia’s Duty is to Help Donbass

Story Code : 1012969
At a meeting with participants of an environmental forum taking place in Kamchatka, Putin said all attempts to peacefully resolve the situation ended in failure due to Kiev’s position.

“It is our duty to help these people (those living in Donbass – TASS), and this is exactly what Russia is doing. All our attempts to resolve this problem peacefully have failed because of the Kiev regime’s position,” he said, as quoted by Tass news agency.

Putin noted that he was struck by the courage of Donbass residents defending their republics on the front lines.

“I assure you, I know what I’m talking about, because I flew here just after another report from the Defense Ministry leadership [about what’s going on]. They are not professional servicemen, locals make up two units, but they fight better than the professional servicemen, they fight very courageously, bravely and effectively,” the Russian president said.

But in addition to the courageous and strong people, there are many professionals in the republics, Putin added.

“Kind, professional, and attuned to positive work in their fields: in the arts, in education, and in environmental protection,” he listed.

“And of course, as in other areas, in the restoration of housing, in the revival of industry, agriculture. We must also assist such people. And, of course, we will do so,” Putin concluded.
