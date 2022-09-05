0
Monday 5 September 2022 - 23:25

Borrell Says ‘Less Confident’ about Closing Iran Nuclear Deal

Story Code : 1012970
Borrell Says 'Less Confident' about Closing Iran Nuclear Deal
“I am sorry to say that I am less confident today than 28 hours before about the convergence of the negotiation process, about the prospect of closing the deal right now,” Borrell told reporters in Brussels.

“If the process doesn’t converge, the whole process is in danger.”

Borrell said that he would “keep consulting with [nuclear deal] participants, in particular by the US, because it’s a request that has to be fulfilled by the US in particular — not the only one — on how to proceed”.

He did not elaborate on the request.

On August 8, the European Union presented what it has described as a “final text” to a renewed deal. Iran submitted a response to the draft last week.

Borrell on Monday described the text as a “carefully balanced text taking into account all positions of all parties”.

“At a certain moment, my responsibility as co-ordinator is to say that’s enough, this is most balanced text that I can produce, taking in account all points of views,” said Mr Borrell, speaking after an EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting.

“This text was very well received and I got positive feedback from all partners.

“The initial requests that I received were reasonable from both parts and they were taken on board without altering the text fundamentally, but then the last interaction is not converging, it’s diverging.”
