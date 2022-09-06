US Conducts Bomber Training Flights in West Asia

Islam Times - The United States conducted bomber training flights in West Asia amid speculations that optimism for the success of the Iranian nuclear talks has waned, miserably trying to pretend that there is a danger threatening the region.

Iran has provided its response to the latest US proposals to the draft decision on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action known as the JCPOA."A US air force B-52 flies with Kuwaiti F-18 Super Hornets today over Kuwait City highlighting US commitment to partners for the stability and security within the Central Command area," the air force command said on Twitter on Sunday.According to the head of the ninth air force, Alexus Grynkewich, the US will be able to deploy overwhelming combat power in the region if it is necessary."In addition to maintaining a sufficient, sustainable force posture, AFCENT is able - in concert with our partners - to rapidly inject overwhelming combat power into the region on demand. Threats to the US and our partners will not go unanswered," Grynkewich said, as quoted by the command.Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he is less confident about reaching an agreement in the Vienna talks to revive the JCPOA.The initial nuclear deal signed in 2015 by Iran, the US, UK, France, and Germany – as well as Russia, China, and the EU – involved Tehran agreeing to certain restrictions on its nuclear industry in exchange for easing economic sanctions and other incentives.In 2018, however, it was torpedoed by the US under then-President Donald Trump, who withdrew from the agreement unilaterally, saying it was fundamentally flawed. As a result, Iran started gradually reducing some of its commitments under the agreement, such as the level of enriched uranium it produces, which could potentially enable Tehran to build an atomic bomb.