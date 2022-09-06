0
Tuesday 6 September 2022

“Israel” Hayom: Calm in Northern Border Not Guaranteed!

The security source added, “This incident is not felt on the ground, but it’s heating up from within. We only need a spark that will ignite the region.” He said “I hope that this won’t happen, but I don’t guarantee a year of calm in the North.”

In his report for the “Israeli” daily, Idan Avni further added, “In the light of the security threats, it was decided to establish a military preparedness group in ‘Kirayt Shmona’ for the first time since the establishment of the ‘state’.”

“The northern city is currently recruiting its ‘residents’ to provide security support when needed,” the report mentioned, adding that “In the northern kibbutz of ‘Yuvalim’ in ‘Kiryat Shmona’, 20 individuals have been recruited for the preparedness group.”

“In the future, it is being planned to create an additional preparedness group comprised of ‘fighters’ from the city’s religious school to send warnings to the other areas in the city,” the report explained.

For his part, municipal security officer Arya Dekel said, “We understand the operational need, in light of the developments in the North, when there are threats to occupy the settlements and infiltrate them,” the newspaper reported.

The report quoted "Kiryat Shmona" Mayor Avichai Stern, “In the 1970s, ‘terrorists’ infiltrated the city and murdered 16 ‘townspeople’, including my family members. Infiltrators from Lebanon reach neighboring ‘Margaliot’ and the ‘Kiryat Shmona’. In real time, it is important that we can provide a first response because the army’s response will take time. These ‘fighters’ will be able to respond to the event at its very beginning.”

“According to the plan, the group members on standby at ‘Kiryat Shmona’ will be equipped with weapons, vests and radios. In addition, teams will be trained to provide first aid as well as help in the event of earthquakes,” the newspaper noted.

The newspaper concluded, “Heightened vigilance is not limited to ‘Kiryat Shmona’. At the same time, an exercise has started yesterday which will last for a few days and will test the preparedness groups [units on standby] in the border settlements with the ‘Baram’ brigade. As part of the exercise, a response to many scenarios related to the northern border, including the infiltration into settlements, will be examined.”
