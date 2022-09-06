Britons Say New PM Liz Truss Will Be Worse Than BoJo

Islam Times - More than a quarter of people in the UK believe the new Prime Minister Liz Truss will be worse than her predecessor Boris Johnson, according to a new poll, showing overwhelming dissatisfaction among Britons with the Tory leadership.

According to the results of a snap poll, published by YouGov on Monday, only one in seven people in the country [about 14 percent] said that the former foreign secretary will be a better leader than Johnson, while more than 27 percent people said she will be worse.Furthermore, half of those polled said they were disappointed about Truss being the next leader.Truss is set to form a new government, with the country facing skyrocketing inflation, which has caused the worsening cost-of-living crisis in the UK.Truss, who has promised tax cuts to relieve the burden of a toxic economic situation on people, has said that she is going to set out “immediate action” in her first week on the job to tackle rising energy bills and to increase energy supplies.Liz Truss will be coming to Down Street facing a myriad of domestic and foreign challenges, chief among them a toxic economic situation recently made worse by soaring food and energy prices.The UK and other European countries have been experiencing a worsening energy crisis after sanctioning Russian for its military operation in Ukraine.Soaring costs of gas and electricity are widely expected to be the main issue defining her first few months in office. Her team says it has been working on a package to help struggling households, but details of the program have not been made public yet.Follows from the YouGov survey showed that the majority of participants – 67 percent – do not trust her government at all, while only 19 percent said they have some degree of confidence in her political decisions.Truss had a smaller margin of victory than her predecessors, suggesting she will have to work harder to maintain her party’s majority in the next elections.Former foreign secretary beat her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, by 81,326 votes [57.4 percent] to 60,399 [42.6 percent], after a months-long battle sparked by Johnson's resignation in July following a series of scandals.In her victory speech on Monday, Truss promised to “deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.”“I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply,” she said.